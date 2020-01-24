Crime and Courts
New Jersey

NJ Man Charged in Killing of His 6-Week-Old Daughter

A New Jersey father was arrested and charged Thursday in the killing of his 6-week-old daughter, prosecutors said.

Austin Meli is facing murder and child endangerment charges after Wall Township Police responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home back on March 9, 2019, Monmouth County prosecutors said.

The infant, identified only as G.B. by prosecutors, was rushed to Ocean Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to officials.

No details regarding the cause of death or circumstances surrounding the child's death were provided by prosecutors, other than homicide charges were brought against Meli, who the child was in the care of at the time, after an investigation.

If convicted, 23-year-old Meli faces 30 years to life in prison. He was being held at Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

