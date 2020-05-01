Crime and Courts

New Jersey

NJ Man Arrested for Lewd, Cheeky Display at Walmart

Unfortunately the butt of the suspect's sick joke were customers, including a minor, and the suspect would try to capture the encounters on cellphone video

A New Jersey man apparently looking for bare-bottom prices at a local Walmart was arrested for a cheeky display that disturbed other customers, police said.

Mordechai Grubin was arrested Thursday in Brick Township and charged with lewdness after exposing his rear-end to multiple people, according to Brick Police. Police arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. and brought the 27-year-old into custody.

An investigation at the scene revealed that there were multiple occasions of the Lakewood resident showing his backside to those inside the store.

Unfortunately the butt of Grubin's sick joke were customers, including a minor, and the suspect would try to capture the encounters on cellphone video.

Grubin was released on a summons, and an investigation is ongoing.

