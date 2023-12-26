Crime and Courts

NJ man arrested for allegedly murdering his father in their home on Christmas Eve

By Tom Shea

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly killing his father on Christmas Eve inside the home they shared, law enforcement said.

Gregory Meyer was found dead inside the home on Old Denville Road in Boonton just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. First responders found the 61-year-old dead and an investigation determined that his son, Kyle Meyer, was a suspect.

Hours after the body was found, the victim's 33-year-old son was detained in Paterson around 9 p.m. Kyle Meyer was charged with murder and weapons charges, the prosecutor's office said, and was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a hearing.

Attorney information for Meyer was not immediately clear. Investigators believe he was the one person involved in the killing.

Police did not state how Meyer died or what the motivation for the alleged slaying was. No other details were available, other than that both men lived at the same home; an investigation remains ongoing.

