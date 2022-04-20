Crime and Courts

Middlesex County

NJ Man Allegedly Stole Credits Cards, Belongings From Dead Bodies He Drove to Morgue

A New Jersey man was arrested after he stole credit cards and other items from deceased individuals who he was bringing to the morgue, according to police.

Kevin Thomas Jr., of Sayreville, worked as a driver for a company that transports people to the morgue after they have died, and used that position to gain access to their belongings, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. The 43-year-old allegedly took credit cards, wallets and other possessions from people as he brought the bodies in.

Thomas Jr. then used the stolen credit cards to buy plane tickets, groceries, movie tickets and other items at businesses throughout Middlesex County, the prosecutor's office said.

He was arrested Tuesday following an investigation by Milltown Police and the prosecutor's office, and charged with credit card theft, identity theft, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription and possession of a credit card without consent.

He was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center. Attorney information for Thomas Jr. was not immediately clear.

