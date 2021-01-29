Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

NJ Man Admits Cheating Investors in $447K Ticket Resale Scheme

The suspect told victims he resold high-profile event tickets for a profit, Getting them to provide money to buy tickets with promises of big returns; he paid some victims, but mostly used money for personal expenses, prosecutors said

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A New Jersey man faces prison after admitting he participated in a scheme that cheated investors of $447,000 in a ticket resale scam.

Jeffrey Burd, 61, of Edison, pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to wire fraud.

From January 2014 to June 2018, Burd told his victims he resold tickets to high-profile events for a profit, prosecutors said. He induced his victims to provide him money so he could purchase the tickets and promised returns of up to 40 percent without any risk, authorities said.

News

COVID-19 16 hours ago

Cuomo: NYC Indoor Dining Can Return Valentine's Day (25% Cap); Limited Weddings OK in March

Storm Team 4 18 hours ago

Looming Nor'easter Could Drop Up To A Foot of Snow on Parts of Tri-State; Storm Arrives Sun.

Burd paid some of the victims, but prosecutors said he mostly used their money for personal expenses.

Burd faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine when he’s sentenced in June.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew Jerseywire fraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us