NJ Man Accused of Murdering 60-Year-Old Victim in Hotel Room Arrested, Prosecutors Say

A man from New Brunswick has been charged with the murder of a 60-year-old man found dead in a nearby hotel Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Middlesex County prosecutors have charged Demond Gray, 43, with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Abdul Conteh. They said Gray was arrested by police on Sunday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Conteh, of Somerset, was found dead around 12 p.m. Saturday at the Farrington Inn, prosecutors said. He had visible signs of physical injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to prosecutors.

The cause of death is still under investigation pending a completed autopsy by the county medical examiner.

Police investigators say the victim was assaulted and killed inside the hotel room, but additional details surrounding the incident were not released.

Gray was being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had legal representation.