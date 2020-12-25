NJ Girl, 13, Charged With Murder in Shooting Death of 35-Year-Old Man

A New Jersey teen was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man two weeks after the fatal shooting, prosecutors said Friday.

Police in Jersey City apprehended the 13-year-old girl around 7 p.m. Thursday. Hudson County prosecutors say the juvenile faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other offenses.

The charges stem from the Dec. 10 deadly shooting of Niles Holmes.

Officials in Jersey City responded to the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Wilkinson Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 10, prosecutors said in a press release. Police found Holmes with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Holmes was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead several hours later. The county's medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

PRESS RELEASE: 13-Year-Old Jersey City female charged in fatal shooting. pic.twitter.com/DH7UQFqMbF — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 25, 2020

Prosecutors say "a short time after the initial victim was located," a 24-year-old Jersey City man was found with multiple graze wounds to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A law enforcement source tell News 4 the Dec. 10 shooting is not gang related, but stems from a dispute between different groups.