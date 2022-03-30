NJ Federal Employee Stored Extreme Child Porn on His Gov't Computer, Prosecutors Say

A federal employee in New Jersey is facing charges that he used his government-issued computer to collect and store dozens of extreme images of child pornography, including the abuse of toddlers.

John Struble, 63, of Fair Lawn, was employed by the Environmental Protection Agency when the EPA alerted the Department of Homeland Security last September to child porn on his work computer.

A subsequent search by Homeland Security Investigations found about 100 images hidden on Struble's computer, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

He allegedly used an unauthorized web browser installed on the computer to access the material in late 2020, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

An HSI special agent detailed some of those images in the complaint, describing the sexual abuse of multiple boys and girls under age 5, one possibly as young as 1 year old.

Struble faces up to 20 years in prison on the single count of possession of child pornography against him. Attorney information was not immediately available.

An EPA spokesman was not immediately available to comment on Struble's arrest.