Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

NJ Father Charged in 4-Year-Old Son’s Accidental Shooting Death

Investigators allege the 31-year-old was asleep in a bedroom with a loaded .9mm handgun next to him when his young son took the weapon and went into another room and accidentally shot himself

Handcuffs
Getty Images

SANFORD, FL – MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman’s capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A New Jersey man whose 4-year-old son fatally shot himself by accident this month was charged Wednesday with child endangerment and a weapons offense.

The Burlington County prosecutor's office announced the charges against Andrew Mack of Pemberton Township.

First responders found 4-year-old Lincoln Mack at the family's house on Feb. 7. Investigators allege 31-year-old Andrew Mack was asleep in a bedroom with a loaded .9mm handgun next to him when his son took the weapon and went into another room.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Tessa Majors 3 hours ago

Third Teen Suspect in Tessa Majors Case Turns Himself In, Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

Scotch Plains 9 hours ago

More Than 130 Animals Rescued From Suspected NJ Puppy Mill: Police

Both parents and two siblings were in the house at the time of the shooting, according to the prosecutor's office.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Mack family and all of those who loved Lincoln, however, the defendant must be held accountable for not securing his firearm," Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement.

Andrew Mack was taken into custody Wednesday and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Thursday. An attorney representing Mack didn't immediately return a message left at his office Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us