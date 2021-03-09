Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

NJ Engineer Steals, Resells $53,535 Worth of Chainsaws, Parts From Amtrak: Officials

Between August 2016 and July 2020, he allegedly stole 77 chainsaws, 103 bars and 163 chains from Amtrak and used an online auction service to sell most of the goods to buyers in more than a half-dozen U.S. states

Hudson River Rail Tunnel
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A 48-year-old Amtrak worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws and chainsaw parts valued at more than $50,000 from his employer and reselling them, mainly via an online auction service, federal prosecutors in New Jersey say.

Jose Rodriguez, of Brick, faces one count of theft from an agency receiving federal funds and one count of theft of government property for the alleged years-long scheme, Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachel Honig said Tuesday.

According to court papers, Rodriguez has been an Amtrak employee since October 2007, most recently as a senior engineer and repairman based out of a facility in North Brunswick. Between August 2016 and July 2020, he allegedly stole 77 chainsaws, 103 bars and 163 chains from Amtrak and used an online auction service to sell most of the goods to buyers in more than a half-dozen U.S. states. The total estimated value of the items was $53,535, the complaint says.

Local

Harlem 3 hours ago

Court Papers Reveal Disturbing Details in Beating Death of 10-Year-Old NYC Boy

Manhattan 6 hours ago

3rd Person Arrested in Death of Woman Found Wrapped in Plastic in NYC Warehouse

Rodriguez also allegedly sold Amtrak chainsaws and chainsaw parts directly, without using the online auction service. He allegedly accepted payment using an online payment account registered in his name. Prosecutors allege he directly contacted one purchaser on multiple occasions offering to sell chainsaws and parts the day before or the same day he picked up the items from Amtrak.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Agents recovered several chainsaws that Rodriguez sold, which had serial numbers matching Amtrak’s chainsaws. One of those chainsaws had previously been reported stolen by Amtrak, according to court documents.

Amtrak referred questions on the arrest to prosecutors. Rodriguez faces up to 10 years in prison on each count if convicted, along with a maximum fine of $250,000. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear. He is expected to appear in Newark federal court via video conference later Tuesday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsamtrakDOJU.S. Attorney's Office
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us