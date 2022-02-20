NJ Duo Charged After 5-Year-Old Boy Ingests Meth

A 5-year-old's mother and her boyfriend are facing charges in New Jersey after the boy ingested methamphetamine, county prosecutors announced Saturday.

The 20-year-old mother and her 22-year-old boyfriend were arrested in Jersey City on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Both of their identities were withheld by authorities in order to protect the identity of the child, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

The child, in "good health," ingested the meth sometime Friday, according to the prosecutor's announcement of charges.