NJ driver sentenced for hit-run that killed 72-year-old crossing street using walker

A New Jersey man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a hit-and-run that killed a 72-year-old man who was crossing a Perth Amboy street using a walker.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Lawrence Cattano of the Perth Amboy Police Department announced today that Hansel Farrier-Romero, 30, was sentenced to seven years in state prison in connection to the fatal incident that took place Aug. 7.

It was on that date at around 8:29 p.m. authorities responded to the intersection of Convery Boulevard and Pfeiffer Boulevard following the report of a white Dodge Charger that fled the scene after fatally hitting a 72-year-old man, later identified as Rocco Chirichillo, who was crossing the road using a walker.

Chirichillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent investigation by the Perth Amboy Police Department, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, found that Farrier-Romero was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Chirichillo, and then fled the scene.

Farrier-Romero was arrested later that same day and charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene on a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, which he pled guilty to on June 16, 2023.