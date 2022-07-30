NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated.

The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.

Edgar Delgado was allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel when he slammed into an unoccupied parked car, according to a release from Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Police responded to the crash scene and did not see Delgado, but did find a 28-year-old female passenger inside his car. She was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Valdes said the off-duty cop was arrested hours later on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving while intoxicated.

Attorney information for Delgado was not immediately known. He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.