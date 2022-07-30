Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Passaic

NJ Cop Arrested for Allegedly Crashing Car Drunk, Ditching Injured Passenger

police lights
Shutterstock

An off-duty police officer in New Jersey was arrested Friday for allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash and driving into a parked car while intoxicated.

The Passaic County prosecutor announced the 31-year-old officer who works for the Passaic Police Department crashed near Central Avenue and Yereance Avenue in Clifton around 4:30 a.m.

Edgar Delgado was allegedly intoxicated behind the wheel when he slammed into an unoccupied parked car, according to a release from Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Police responded to the crash scene and did not see Delgado, but did find a 28-year-old female passenger inside his car. She was taken to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Valdes said the off-duty cop was arrested hours later on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and driving while intoxicated.

Attorney information for Delgado was not immediately known. He was expected to appear in court on Saturday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

PassaicNew Jerseydrunk drivingofficer arrest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us