NJ Contractor Sentenced for Cheating Sandy-Damaged Homeowners

A contractor who stole more than $450,000 from 19 homeowners in New Jersey after failing to repair their properties following Superstorm Sandy was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison.

George LaRosa, 50, of Barnegat, will also have to pay restitution to his victims. He had pleaded guilty in September to theft by deception.

Following Superstorm Sandy, LaRosa -- the owner/operator of GL Construction -- entered into contracts, between February 2014 and June 2015, with nineteen homeowners throughout Stafford Township, Lacey Township, Toms River Township, Long Beach Township, Ship Bottom, and Little Egg Harbor, to repair their homes that had been ravaged by the storm, according to Ocean County prosecutors.

Ocean County prosecutors have said LaRosa pocketed the money for personal use and never completed the agreed upon work. He also shut down his GL Construction company.

LaRosa will have to pay $456,000 overall in restitution.