NJ Child and Family Services Worker Charged With Possessing Child Porn

A man who works for the Department of Children and Family Services in New Jersey was charged on Wednesday with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Trent Collier, of Kearny, attempted to board a flight on Tuesday to the Dominican Republic when law enforcement officials searched his luggage and found a tablet and cellphone, according to court documents. An examination of the devices revealed at least two images of sexual abuse involving prepubescent children, court documents read.

An analysis of the phone showed that Collier sent the images using the Whatsapp messaging service.

Collier, who worked in the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, appeared before a judge via videoconference, and was released on $50,000 bond. If convicted, the 55-year-old faced up to 10 years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Collier had hired an attorney.