Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

NJ Child and Family Services Worker Charged With Possessing Child Porn

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

A man who works for the Department of Children and Family Services in New Jersey was charged on Wednesday with possessing child pornography, authorities said.

Trent Collier, of Kearny, attempted to board a flight on Tuesday to the Dominican Republic when law enforcement officials searched his luggage and found a tablet and cellphone, according to court documents. An examination of the devices revealed at least two images of sexual abuse involving prepubescent children, court documents read.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

An analysis of the phone showed that Collier sent the images using the Whatsapp messaging service.

Collier, who worked in the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, appeared before a judge via videoconference, and was released on $50,000 bond. If convicted, the 55-year-old faced up to 10 years in prison.

News

Broadway 4 hours ago

Reopening of ‘Aladdin' on Broadway Halted by COVID-19 Cases

New Jersey 26 mins ago

Nearly 900 Students and Staff in Quarantine at One of NJ's Largest School Districts

It was not immediately clear if Collier had hired an attorney.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeNew JerseyCrime and CourtsKearny
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us