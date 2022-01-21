NJ Charity for Fallen Cops Used Donations for Disney World Vacations, AG Says

A New Jersey charity for the families of fallen police officers misused donations to fund personal expenses that included Disney World vacations for its board members, the state's attorney general said Friday.

The state sued the Brick-based National Police Relief Association and some of its board members, alleging they misused more than $200,000 in donations, raised mostly to benefit the families of cops killed in the line of duty. Two of the defendants are former employees of the state Department of Corrections.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The suit "alleges that these improper payments and benefits to board members were approximately fifteen times the total amount donated to fallen law enforcement officers or their families and more than double the amount directed to any charitable purpose at all," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

The state alleges most of the misused funds went to direct payments to two married board members; another $25,000 was purportedly spent on cars, dining and leisure travel, including the Disney World trip.

The AG's office also said it had obtained a court order keeping the charity or its board members from raising or distributing new funds.

The association's website is no longer functional, and attorney information was not immediately available.