Bronx

Knife-wielding robbery suspect shot, killed by cop in the Bronx: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst and Terence Monahan

NBC 4 New York

A knife-wielding robbery suspect died from a gunshot wound to the chest he sustained after he lunged at an officer, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

According to law enforcement sources, who cite the preliminary investigation, the officer shot the man who was allegedly stealing from a 7/11 at Barclay and East Tremont in Bronx at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man allegedly had been making threats to workers with the knife, stole cigarettes at knifepoint and was acting erratically.

Allegedly, the man lunged at the officer with the knife and that is when the officer fired. The man was taken to Jacobi with a gunshot wound to the chest where he was later pronounced dead, according to law enforcement sources citing the preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, the officer was taken to Westchester Square Medical Center for tinnitus.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

