Newark Official Bought – and Fenced – 1,500 Phones, Tablets on City Dime, Feds Say

A top Newark tech official used municipal funds to buy thousands of cell phones and tablets over eight years, and then quietly sold them online and pocketed the money, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Venancio Diaz, 56, of Jersey City, the former director of information technology for the Newark Housing Authority, pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft from an agency receiving federal funds.

According to prosecutors, from Dec. 2013 to Aug. 2021, Diaz bought 1,509 devices, mostly phones and tablets, for the housing authority and with its funds.

Diaz would activate the devices for just a few days or so, then pose as the owner and sell them to two different online marketplaces. (Prosecutors didn't specify which ones.)

Diaz admitted pocketing the proceeds, just a bit less than $600,000 in total.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.