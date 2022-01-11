New York State Issues Fraud Alert for ‘Return to Work Credit Bonus' Email

The New York State Department of Labor warned of a fraudulent "Return To Work Credit Bonus" email that seeks to ultimately steal personal information.

In a tweet, the department warned: "Be aware that there is a fraudulent email circulating with the subject line "Eligible Unemployment Return To Work Credit Bonus And Claim Back Payment.""

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

According to officials, if you receive an email of this kind, block the sender, do not fill out the form or submit any information, and report it.

To report any type of fraud or for more information on what to do if you are a victim of fraud, click here.