New York Postal Worker Accused of Dumping Mail from Route in Woods

Authorities retrieved three mail bins and two garbage bags containing a total of 1,314 first-class, certified, and standard mailings, including a blank election ballot

A western New York letter carrier is accused of dumping piles of mail from his route in the woods.

Sean Barrett of Sanborn pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to delaying or destroying mail.

Police received a report of mail next to a trail in the Niagara County village of Youngstown Oct. 13, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo said in a news release. Authorities retrieved three mail bins and two garbage bags containing a total of 1,314 first-class, certified, and standard mailings, including a blank election ballot.

Six days later, authorities returned to find 28 bundles of advertisements in the same area.

Barrett has worked for the United States Postal Service since 2016. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

