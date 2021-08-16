New York Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

A supporter of the far-right Proud Boys group from New York pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to making threats against Sen-elect. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
The man, Eduard Florea, 40, of Queens, admitted posting statements online threatening to kill Warnock, who had just won a runoff election for the Senate in Georgia. "Dead man can't pass s--- laws. ... I will fight so help me god," he said in one message, according to prosecutors.
When the FBI searched Florea's house in January, agents found more than a thousand rifle and shotgun rounds. He also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing the ammunition because he had previously been convicted of a felony.
After the assault on the Capitol began on Jan. 6, court documents said, Florea posted a series of messages calling for violence using the name "LoneWolfWar" on Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives.
