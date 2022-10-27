New York Couple Indicted on Kidnapping and Assault Charges for Third Time

A New York City couple was arraigned on a 14-count indictment for an August attack in Queens — and it's not their first run-in with the law.

The couple, Gil Iphael and Destiny Lebron, were indicted by a Queens County grand jury on charges including robbery, assault and unlawful imprisonment. It's the third time that 22-year-old Iphael and 19-year-old Lebron have been indicted for kidnapping and assault charges.

According to the charges, on Aug. 14, a 23-year-old male responded to an online prostitution advertisement for 108th Street in Richmond Hill. When the man arrived, Iphael allegedly punched him repeatedly, then threatened to cut off his toe if the victim did not transfer him money.

Iphael proceeded to take the victim’s car keys and give them to Lebron The couple stole the victim’s wallet from inside the car and went to a nearby deli to make a cash withdrawal from the victim’s bank account after forcing him to give them his pin number.

Iphael and Lebron forced the victim to make a video with a false statement about his intentions with an underage girl. The pair threatened to release this video online and Iphael threatened the victim’s family if he reported the incident to the police.

The defendants face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on charges from this case. The couple currently has two other pending cases and could face up to 75 years if convicted on all counts.

Iphael’s attorney Judah Maltz refused to comment on the case, while Lebron’s attorney Vivian Cedeno did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to report New York City Police Department’s Human Trafficking Squad at (212) 694- 3031.