Brooklyn rapper CoachDaGhost sentenced to up to life in prison for fatal shooting

Two gang members, including rapper CoachDaGhost, were sentenced to decades behind bars for the ambush shooting in broad daylight that killed a 17-year-old and left two others injured, the local district attorney said.

Culture Bermudez, 31, a.k.a., CoachDaGhost, of Brooklyn, and Naquan Pruitt, 30, of Pennsylvania were sentenced last week. Bermudez to 60 years to life in prison, and Pruitt to 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney said said that, according to the evidence, on the morning of March 13, 2021, the two members of the Choo gang, were “spinning” in Woo gang territory in Brownsville and Canarsie, “hunting” for rivals, when they spotted Bryan Sanon, 17, and two other young men, ages 19 and 20.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The two, in a car that Pruitt was driving, waited for Sanon and the others to walk into the ambush, according to the district attorney's office.

When the victims reached the intersection, Bermudez, who was armed with a handgun, and another man, who was seated in the front passenger seat and armed with a handgun, jumped out of the car, and opened fire.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 19-year-old was shot in both legs, the 20-year-old was shot in the face, and Sanon was shot multiple times, including a gunshot to his chest that caused his death.

Following an investigation, Pruitt was arrested in Pennsylvania in May 2021, and returned to New York in June 2021. Meanwhile, Bermudez was arrested in Georgia in July 2021, and returned to New York in December 2021.

“Bryan Sanon was just 17 years old, with his whole life ahead of him, when he was ambushed and killed in a calculated act of gang violence that also left two other young men seriously wounded," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric González said in a statement. These lengthy sentences reflect the severity of this horrific crime and make clear that we will not allow violent gang rivalries to endanger lives and destabilize our communities.”