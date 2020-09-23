New Pilot Program Seeks Public Feedback to Find Out How the NYPD is Doing

What to Know The pilot program which is focused initially on East Harlem and Jamaica, Queens seeks to elicit feedback from the public when they visit NYPD precincts and interact with police.

The country’s largest police department is launching a new pilot, slated to go citywide by the end of the year, that focuses on one topic: how is the NYPD doing?

The pilot program which is focused initially on East Harlem and Jamaica, Queens seeks to elicit feedback from the public when they visit NYPD precincts and interact with police.

By using cards, posters, and QR codes the program seeks feedback from people who are interact with police while reporting lost property, a crime, and other assistance from the NYPD. The NYPD says the survey can be taken on a web browser.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says in a statement: “The NYPD is committed to learning from what works best in our encounters with those we serve so we can continue our mission of helping people and keeping all New Yorkers safe.”

The pilot program impacting the 25 and 113 precincts will run through October. However, the plan is to go citywide by the end of 2020.

In a statement the police department says that “the NYPD will use the information collected to help us identify service areas that are effective as well as ways to help us continually improve the service we provide our communities.”