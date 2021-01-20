Crime and Courts

Gloucester Township

New Jersey Man Wanted in Slaying is Caught in Pennsylvania

What to Know

  • The New Jersey man accused of killing a hunter is in custody in Pennsylvania following an extensive manhunt.
  • A police officer in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was driving when he recognized Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, on Tuesday, authorities said. He was taken into custody without incident.
  • Authorities believe Massey killed Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill on Dec. 23. Family members told police Bottino was known to hunt in the area.

The New Jersey man accused of killing a hunter is in custody in Pennsylvania following an extensive manhunt.

A police officer in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was driving when he recognized Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, on Tuesday, authorities said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities believe Massey killed Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill on Dec. 23. Family members told police Bottino was known to hunt in the area.

A medical examiner determined Bottino had died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office has not released a suspected motive for the killing.

When detectives went to speak to Massey, his relatives reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.

He was formally charged with homicide on Saturday.

Massey was being in the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending an extradition hearing.

It could not be determined whether he has retained a lawyer.

