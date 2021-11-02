Crime and Courts

New Jersey

New Jersey Man gets 17 Months for Bribing Postal Workers

Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 17 months in prison for bribing postal workers to steal packages.

Jabre Beauvoir, 23, had pleaded guilty in June to one count of bribery. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty imposed the sentence Tuesday and also ordered Beauvoir to pay restitution of about $24,000.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleged that in the summer of 2019 Beauvoir bribed U.S. Postal Service employees in Elizabeth to steal mail containing checkbooks and credit cards, usually paying them $100 per package.

Prosecutors alleged that Beauvoir and others then used the checks and credit cards to fraudulently obtain money. Two Elizabeth postal workers have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with the federal public defender’s office in Newark, which represented Beauvoir.

