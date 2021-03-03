New Jersey Man Accused of Sexual Assault, Other Crimes Against Children in His Care

What to Know A 31-year-old New Jersey man is accused of sexual assault, and other crimes, against children in his care, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Ricardo Palma, of Passaic, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with two counts of second degree sexual assault, three counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and one count of fourth degree criminal sexual contact.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

If Palma is convicted on the second degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child he could be sentenced to five to ten years in New Jersey State Prison for each charge. Meanwhile, the sentencing on third degree aggravated criminal sexual contact it is three to five years in New Jersey State Prison and the sentencing exposure on Criminal Sexual Contact is up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.

The charges against Palma are in connection to an investigation that revealed three children were allegedly touched inappropriately by Palma.

According to prosecutors, on Oct. 20, 2020, the Passaic Police Department responded to a residence in a separate investigation. During that investigation, detectives allegedly identified and interviewed three child victims that reported being touched sexually by Palma between April 2008 through September 2019.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion for pretrial detention and is asking that Palma be detained in the Passaic County Jail pending the outcome of the case.

Attorney information for Palma was not immediately known.

