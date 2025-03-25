Duo arrested for alleged sledgehammer grab-and-go NY jewelry store heist

What to Know Two New Jersey men are facing the possibility of spending decades behind bars after allegedly sledgehammering their way into an upstate New York jewelry store during a robbery late last year -- stealing more than $1 million in jewelry, the Office of the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday.

Two New Jersey men are facing the possibility of spending decades behind bars after allegedly sledgehammering their way into an upstate New York jewelry store during a robbery late last year -- stealing more than $1 million in jewelry, the Office of the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday.

Kevin Williams, 26, and Byron Wilson, 24, both of Irvington, New Jersey, are charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and Hobbs Act robbery, each carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to Matthew Podolsky, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The duo was arrested Tuesday morning in New Jersey and are expected to appear in federal court in White Plains later in the day.

Attorney information for the men was not immediately known.

According to the complaint, Williams, Wilson and co-conspirators drove a stolen vehicle with a stolen license plate from New Jersey to New York on Dec. 16, 2024. Shortly after 11 a.m., the group allegedly arrived at a jewelry store in the Westchester Square shopping plaza in Hartsdale, New York, and started sledgehammering their way into the store, smashing display cases while customers where in the store.

They allegedly got away with $1.7 million in jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches during the heist.

Once they drove back to New Jersey, the complaint alleges, Williams then drove to New York City's Diamond District while Wilson returned to the residence they shared. Hours later Williams, Wilson and their co-conspirators took photos with large stacks of cash.

“As alleged, Kevin Williams and Byron Wilson, along with their co-conspirators, carried out the violent robbery of a jewelry store in broad daylight," Podolsky said. "Armed with sledgehammers, the defendants smashed their way in and then plundered the store of about $1.7 million in jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches, all while innocent customers and employees hid for their safety. Today’s arrests should make clear that if you commit such brazen and dangerous crimes in this District, we will find you and hold you responsible.”