Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Gloucester County

New Jersey Dad Gets Prison Term for Crash That Killed 1-Year-Old Daughter

Getty Images

(GERMANY OUT) Richterhammer (Gavel) auf weißem Hintergrund. Symbolfoto für Gerechtigkeit (Photo by Wodicka/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • A father who was driving drunk when he caused a crash last year that killed his infant daughter has been sentenced to five years in state prison
  • Leroy Iglesia, 34, of Blackwood, must also serve three years of supervised release after he's freed from prison
  • He had pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated

A father who was driving drunk when he caused a crash last year that killed his infant daughter has been sentenced to five years in state prison.

Leroy Iglesia, 34, of Blackwood, must also serve three years of supervised release after he's freed from prison. He had pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated.

The charges stemmed from an Oct. 9 crash on Route 55 in Mantua.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

2020 Elections 49 mins ago

‘Mass of Dead Energy’? ‘Carnival Barking Clown’? Trump-Bloomberg Spat Gets Nastier

Valentine's Day 2 hours ago

Report Reveals Most-Googled Relationship Questions in Tri-State — and One Is a Real Heartbreaker

Gloucester County authorities have said the southbound minivan Iglesia was driving ran off the side of the road and struck two trees. The vehicle then careened back onto the road and ended up in the middle of the highway.

His year-old daughter, Elowen Iglesia of Williamstown, died from injuries she suffered in the accident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gloucester CountyNew JerseyCrime and CourtsdeathDaughter
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us