New Charges Against Suspect Accused of Killing Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

A federal grand jury returned two additional charges against one of the men accused of killing Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay inside his Queens studio in 2002, prosecutors said Friday.

Karl Jordan Jr. faces an additional five years in prison if convicted on his latest charges, neither of which relate to the murder of Jason Mizell, known as Jam Master Jay. The indictment released Friday charges Jordan with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and use of firearms in connection with a drug-trafficking crime.

Last August, Jordan and Ronald Washington were indicted in the unsolved murder of Mizell. A previously unsealed 10-count indictment shed light for the first time publicly on the motive that remained a mystery for so long.

The murder of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay has remained a mystery for almost 18 years, with few witnesses and no motive to explain the shooting death of the acclaimed musician inside his Queens studio in 2002. Marc Santia reports.

Federal prosecutors allege the two men entered Jay's 24/7 Studio in Jamaica in search of 10 kilograms of cocaine they intended to distribute in Maryland.

Mizell, who was allegedly in possession of the narcotics at the time of the incident, informed Washington that he "would not be involved in distributing the narcotics in Maryland, which precipitated the murder conspiracy," prosecutors say.

The indictment alleged Jordan delivered the fatal shot that killed Jay. Jordan and Washington were each charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder, while Jordan faces several additional distribution counts.