Mystery Surrounds Dismembered Body Found on Long Island Expressway

Police made a gruesome discovery on the Long Island Expressway over the weekend where a dismembered body turned up in Queens.

An investigation is underway into how body parts wound up along the eastbound lanes of the highway around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers from the NYPD shut down several lanes throughout the evening while detectives and officials from the medical examiner's office investigated the scene.

By the time all lanes of the Long Island Expressway reopened near Exit 23 hours later, police were still working to determine how the man's remains ended up there and the circumstances of his death.

The victim's identity and age have not been released.