Mysterious Case of Social Worker Found Dead in NYC Taxi Classified as Homicide: NYC ME

What to Know The cause and manner of death of a beloved social worker who was found dead in a taxi cab almost a year ago, on April 21, 2022, after a night out, has been revealed.

According to the NYC Medical Examiner's Office, Julio Ramirez's cause of death was determined to be "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, cocaine, lidocaine, and ethanol." His manner of death was classified as "homicide" due to a "drug facilitated theft."

The 25-year-old Ramirez met up with a friend on that April night to go out in the Manhattan neighborhood. After night of bar hopping, their last stop was the Ritz, a popular, multilevel gay venue in the heart of the neighborhood’s Restaurant Row. Hours later he was found unresponsive in the backseat of a taxi cab after allegedly entering the vehicle with unidentified people.

The cause and manner of death of a beloved social worker who was found dead in a taxi cab almost a year ago, on April 21, 2022, after a night out, has been revealed.

According to the NYC Medical Examiner's Office, Julio Ramirez's cause of death was determined to be "acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, cocaine, lidocaine, and ethanol." His manner of death was classified as "homicide" due to a "drug facilitated theft."

He was last seen outside the Ritz Bar and Lounge on West 46th Street in Hell's Kitchen back in the early hours of April 21, 2022.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 25-year-old Ramirez met up with a friend on the night of April 20, 2022 to go out in the Manhattan neighborhood. After night of bar hopping, their last stop was the Ritz, a popular, multilevel gay venue in the heart of the neighborhood’s Restaurant Row.

The two eventually went their separate ways. Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera showed Ramirez walking away from the venue with three unidentified men at 3:17 a.m., according to his brother, Carlos.

The four men then entered a nearby taxi, a police source said, but Ramirez was alone in the backseat at 4:10 a.m. when the taxi driver approached a police officer 3 miles away in the Lower East Side to say his passenger was unresponsive.

Less than an hour later, Ramirez was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At the time, the medical examiner’s office said a preliminary toxicology screening found nothing of immediate significance but noted more testing was required. However, now, those additional tests revealed something nefarious, according to the medical examiner's findings.

Ramirez was initially identified as “John Doe,” his brother said, because neither his wallet nor phone was with him when he died.

Police are investigating a mystery in Manhattan after finding a young profession unconscious in the back of a cab. News 4 Chris Jose has the exclusive story

The family told NBC New York that the unknown men from the cab took Ramirez's phone, changed his password and then stole $20,000 from his bank account.

"Julio was somebody that was very loved. I think that this whole thing is suspicious. And I do hope that we get answers soon," said friend Karinina Quimpo. "To get into a cab with a bunch of strangers, to just give away his phone potentially give away his belongings, it’s just not like him."

Those who participated in a rally to bring attention to the case last summer said they feared he was targeted at a gay bar for reasons that are disturbingly mysterious. They worry about the possibility he was victimized because he was gay.

"It's very heartbreaking," said Sam Carnicelli. "It wasn’t some random act. And I fear that there will be future targets."

Julio Ramirez was enjoying a night out in Hell's Kitchen back in April, hours later he was found unconscious in a taxi on the lower east side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).