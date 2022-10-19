Motorcycle-Riding Teens Wanted for 2 Attacks Within 30 Mins: Police

Following a string of scooter-riding robberies in New York City over the summer, new video shows a group of four motorcycle-riding teens who police said are wanted for two violent attacks that took place within a half-hour of each other.

The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows the teens on two motorcycles spotting their target Monday afternoon. They can be seen turning onto West 238th Street in Kingsbridge around 3 p.m., and video shows the unsuspecting victim light up a cigarette just steps from the front door of his building near the Riverdale Crossing shopping plaza.

The suspects then pounce, with one seen on video pulling a gun while the other takes the victim's gold chain and cellphone.

A man who knows the victim said he wasn't hurt, but said the attack has residents at the Kingsbridge apartment building worried about their safety.

"It’s pretty scary that you can not walk safely to your own apartment or to your own building. It’s pretty scary," the man said.

Police said the group is responsible for another attack not long after, less than a mile away. The suspects were riding two motorcycles, one red and black, the other black and yellow.

It's also possible that the four are the same group wanted in more than 30 other attacks across the city.