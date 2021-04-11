Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Washington Heights

Motorcycle Muggers Swipe Woman's Chain in NYC Crosswalk Drive-by

A robbery in the middle of the day in a New York City crosswalk was caught on camera
NYPD

New video released on Saturday captured the moment a pair of motorcycle-riding muggers made off with a woman's jewelry in broad daylight.

Police said the video shows two thieves on a motorcycle driving by a 73-year-old woman in a crosswalk at 190th Street in Washington Heights.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The duo passed the woman on the motorcycle and ripped a chain off the her neck Saturday afternoon.

News

Suffolk County 39 mins ago

Intoxicated Driver Stabs, Critically Injures Officer After Crash on Long Island: Police

Bed-Stuy 4 hours ago

12-Year-Old Boy Shot in Chest on Brooklyn Street Expected to Survive

Police said they kept going, driving north on Wadsworth Avenue.

The woman is said to have sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests were made as of Sunday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Washington HeightsNYPDcaught on camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us