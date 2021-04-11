Motorcycle Muggers Swipe Woman's Chain in NYC Crosswalk Drive-by

New video released on Saturday captured the moment a pair of motorcycle-riding muggers made off with a woman's jewelry in broad daylight.

Police said the video shows two thieves on a motorcycle driving by a 73-year-old woman in a crosswalk at 190th Street in Washington Heights.

The duo passed the woman on the motorcycle and ripped a chain off the her neck Saturday afternoon.

Police said they kept going, driving north on Wadsworth Avenue.

The woman is said to have sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

No arrests were made as of Sunday afternoon and the investigation was ongoing.