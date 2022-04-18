Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

Mother of Two Found in Duffel Bag Was Stabbed 58 Times, Sources Say

Orsolya Gaal was found stuffed in a duffel bag less than a mile from her Queens home

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gruesome new details came to light Monday in the mysterious death of Queens mother of two, found dumped on the side of a road inside a duffel bag.

Law enforcement sources say Orsolya Gaal was stabbed some 58 times in the neck, torso, arm and hand.

Police made the disturbing discovery of her body Saturday morning after a 911 caller alerted officials to the roadside crime scene.

The NYPD said Gaal, 51, was found along Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills shortly before 8:30 a.m., about a half mile from her home.

Law enforcement sources said a trail of blood led detectives to a nearby home on Juno Street. Investigators spent much of the day scouring the crime scene where the body was found, the residence, and the trail of evidence linking the two.

A teenager who lives at the home was questioned by police and later released, sources said late Saturday. No arrests have been made.

Police said the woman's husband was out of town when her body was discovered and was returning to New York City in the aftermath of her apparent murder.

The office of the chief medical examiner will determine an official cause of death.

