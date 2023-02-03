Crime and Courts

Mother Arrested in Case of 2-Year-Old Boy Found Buried in CT Park: Police

Liam Rivera's body was was found buried in Cummings Park on Jan. 2.

  • The mother of a 2-year-old boy found buried in a Connecticut park at the start of the year, was arrested in connection to the case, police said.
  • On Friday morning, Stamford Police Department's Major Crime investigators arrested Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, on injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
  • The boy's father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections from a previous arrest for violating probation.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy found buried in a Connecticut park at the start of the year, was arrested in connection to the case, police said.

On Friday morning, Stamford Police Department's Major Crime investigators arrested Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, on injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.

The arrest and charges come after an extensive investigation into the case of Liam Rivera, a toddler found buried in Cummings Park on Jan. 2.

Rivera-Santos is currently in the custody of the Stamford Police Department and is being held on $1 million bond, police said.

The boy's father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections from a previous arrest for violating probation.

The investigation in ongoing.

Attorney information for Rivera-Santos and Ismalej-Gomez was not immediately known.

