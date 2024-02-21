Crime and Courts

Nearly 100 mistreated dogs seized from self-described animal rescue group in NJ: ASPCA

More than 90 dogs, including young puppies, were eventually seized by law enforcement after they were allegedly found living in squalor -- among feces, urine and exposed to high levels of ammonia.

By NBC New York Staff

  • Nearly 100 maltreated dogs were removed from a self-described animal rescue group in New Jersey, and two people are facing charges in connection to the condition of the canines, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
  • The ASPCA said the organization helped in removing more than 90 maltreated dogs from the property of the self-described animal rescue group in Vernon Township on Tuesday, after being requested to do so by the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and the Vernon Township Police Department.
The ASPCA said the organization helped in removing more than 90 maltreated dogs from the property of the self-described animal rescue group in Vernon Township on Tuesday, after being requested to do so by the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office and the Vernon Township Police Department.

Gizela Juric and Ronald Colgan, owners of the property, were charged by Acting Supervising Assistant Prosecutor/Special Deputy Attorney General Brent Rafuse of the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office with six counts of animal cruelty charges in connection to two dead dogs found on the property and the failure to provide the animals with necessary care, the ASPCA said.

Juric was previously charged with animal cruelty on Feb. 2, in connection with the death of a fifth dog in her care.

Attorney information for Juric and Colgan was not immediately known.

“It’s clear these dogs were not receiving adequate treatment despite the fact that they were under the care of a self-described animal rescue group, and we commend the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Vernon Township Police Department for intervening to help end their suffering," Teresa Ladner, senior director of Investigations for the ASPCA, said.

According to the ASPCA, some of the dogs had severely matted coats, while others were underweight and had untreated medical conditions like eye infections and other injuries. Several of the dogs on the property were living in cars.

Additionally, according to officials, dead dogs were also found on the property.

The ASPCA said it is transporting the dogs to its Cruelty Recovery Center, to receive medical care, behavioral treatment and temporary shelter.

