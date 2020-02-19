More Than 130 Animals Rescued From Suspected NJ Puppy Mill: Police

What to Know More than 130 dogs and cats were rescued from a suspected breeding operation in New Jersey on Monday, according to Scotch Plains police and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center

Nearly 40 animals, a mix of dogs and cats, were brought to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison including puppies, kittens and several pregnant animals

Authorities continue to investigate

More than 130 dogs and cats were rescued from a suspected breeding operation in New Jersey on Monday, according to Scotch Plains police and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center.

Nearly 40 of these animals, a mix of dogs and cats, were brought to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison including puppies, kittens and several pregnant animals.

The animals are being evaluated and will receive medical treatment if needed.

According to the Humane Society of the United States - NJ, nearly 140 New Jersey towns have passed anti-puppy mill ordinances to protect consumers and animals.

St. Hubert’s will help these pets find the safe homes.

Authorities continue to investigate.