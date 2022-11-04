Case of Ex-NYPD Cop Accused of Murdering 8-Year–Old Son Goes to Jury

A jury began deliberating Friday in the murder trial of Michael Valva, the former NYPD officer accused in the death of his 8-year-old son, who was allegedly forced to sleep in the family's freezing Long Island garage in January 2020.

Jurors are weighing charges including murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the case of Thomas Valva, who died after Suffolk County prosecutors say his allegedly depraved father exiled him to the garage as temperatures plunged below 20 degrees.

Thomas and his older brother Anthony had spent 16 hours in that garage with no heat, on a night when the temperature outside plunged, according to prosecutors. Thomas' body temperature was 76 degrees when he died.

The brothers, both with autism, were in that garage he said as punishment for constant urinating and defecating in the house. The idea to put the children out there came from Valva's then-fiancée, Angela Polina, the defense alleged.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Michael Valva did care about his kids and did not want them to die," said defense attorney Anthony Lapinta, calling Thomas' death accidental.

Polina has also been charged with murder in the case and previously pleaded not guilty. Lapinta described her as a "demanding, controlling girlfriend who forced the boys to live outside the house."

Thomas Valva's mother stood just a few feet away from the two people accused of killing the 8-year-old boy, his NYPD officer father and his fiancee. She was in court as she continues her fight for permanent custody of her children. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports.

In the days after Thomas died, investigators unraveled a disturbing series of allegations -- repeat, extreme punishment, starvation, being locked in a frigid garage for hours -- at the hands of his father and his then-fiancee.

Then came blistering condemnation from Thomas' mother, as the boy's death exposed alleged severe frailties within the family court system that enabled an alleged sustained pattern of abuse that took her son's life.

She has not attended the trial.