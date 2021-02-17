Meth Lab Found in Vacant Bronx Apartment Across Street From NYC School

What to Know Drug Enforcement Administration agents and NYPD officers raided a methamphetamine conversion lab in a vacant Bronx apartment earlier this month, the first such lab to be discovered in New York City, the DEA said in a statement released Wednesday.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and NYPD officers raided a methamphetamine conversion lab in a vacant Bronx apartment earlier this month, the first such lab to be discovered in New York City, the DEA said in a statement released Wednesday.

Agents and officers also arrested three men and seized 22 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 grams of heroin, and 2,000 pills, possibly Percocet and oxycodone, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said Mexican drug trafficking networks continue to push methamphetamines toward New York and convert the drugs into crystal meth using conversion labs which are highly volatile and can ignite or explode if mixed or stored improperly.

The meth conversion lab raided on Feb. 3 was located within a large six-story building at 3204 Kingsbridge Avenue directly across the street from a public elementary school, law enforcement officials said.

The Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charged Inoel Acosta, 35, and Luis Reyes, 26, with several state narcotics related charges and Angel Zepeda, 49, the building superintendent, with criminal facilitation.

“This isn’t breaking bad, but it is a bad sign that methamphetamine is trying to make a home in New York City,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan said. “If the latest reports of increases in drug-related overdose deaths don’t scare you, crystal meth conversion labs in New York City should.”

Acosta and Reyes remain in jail. Zepeda was released on supervised release, officials said. Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.