Menacing Trio Corners 13-Year-Old, Robs Him at Gunpoint: NYPD

Three suspects are wanted by police for a broad daylight armed robbery of a 13-year-old, all over a pair of headphones, authorities said Saturday.

The violent midday holdup occurred July 12 in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The department released photos of the perps almost one month after cornering the teen boy on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

One of the three unknown assailants allegedly pulled a gun, demanding the boy handover his belongings.

The trio grabbed the 13-year-old's headphones and then fled eastbound on Park Place, according to police.

Police said the boy suffered no physical injuries during the robbery.