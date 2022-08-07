Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

Menacing Trio Corners 13-Year-Old, Robs Him at Gunpoint: NYPD

Three suspects wanted by police for armed robbery in Crown Heights.
NYPD

Three suspects are wanted by police for a broad daylight armed robbery of a 13-year-old, all over a pair of headphones, authorities said Saturday.

The violent midday holdup occurred July 12 in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. The department released photos of the perps almost one month after cornering the teen boy on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

One of the three unknown assailants allegedly pulled a gun, demanding the boy handover his belongings.

The trio grabbed the 13-year-old's headphones and then fled eastbound on Park Place, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the boy suffered no physical injuries during the robbery.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCrown HeightsArmed Robbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us