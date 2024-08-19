3 men charged for allegedly holding family of 8 hostage during NYC home invasion

What to Know Three men are facing charges in connection to an alleged home invasion robbery in Queens Saturday morning, in which they held eight people, including three children, hostage, according to the local district attorney's office.

According to the charges, the three men entered through a bedroom door of a home on 247th Street in Douglaston between 2:15 and 3:18 a.m., awakening the owners -- who were sleeping in the room with their 1-year-old -- at gunpoint.

Allegedly, the men who were masked and armed with hammers and a gun, restrained everyone at the home and demanded money. However, a woman and an infant escaped and placed a 911 call.

Brandon Dash, 39, and Ryan Dash, 34, of 218th Street in Cambria Heights, and Jone Smith, also known as Conrad Harrigan, 47, of Cambria Heights were charged on a 24-count complaint with six counts of kidnapping in the second degree, three counts of burglary in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, four counts of burglary in the second degree, three counts of robbery in the second degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Sunday.

If convicted of the charges, each of the men face a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Attorney information for the three men was not immediately known. They are scheduled to return to court on Thursday.

The charges stem from an alleged home invasion that took place on Saturday in which the men restrained the eight people and demanded money and other valuables while threatening the victims with physical harm.

Officers who responded to the scene found that the three men were holding four adults and two children hostage inside the house.

Subsequently, police arrested the three men after a manhunt in the house. Two hostages were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The men ended up taking more than $10,000 from the homeowners, according to the charges. The money was recovered after the arrests.

“As alleged, these three defendants held a family of eight people, including children, as hostages, while displaying a gun and two hammers," Katz said. "These victims showed incredible courage during a home invasion in which a mother escaped with her youngest child and called 911. These defendants not only threatened the family, but also destroyed the family’s sense of safety in their own home.”