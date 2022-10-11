Member of Green Gang That Attacked, Robbed Times Square Subway Riders Arrested: Police

Police said they arrested a woman who was part of a group to allegedly dress in bright green bodysuits and attack a subway rider at Times Square in a violent robbery.

In the bizarre attack, nine women in the green getups— which covered their faces — went up to a woman as she was riding the subway just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2 and began punching and kicking her, according to police. One of the green meanies allegedly stole the victim's purse and took off.

And it was not the only time the group had conducted that sort of attack, as another woman told police that she too was allegedly attacked by the verdant villains, according to a criminal complaint filed against one of the suspects.

Mariam Issouf, 26, was arrested and charged with assault and two counts of robbery in the unprovoked subway attack, police said Tuesday. It was not clear if Issouf had hired an attorney.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they are still searching for the other eight members of the group. An investigation is ongoing.