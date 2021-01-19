Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Gloucester Township

Manhunt Continues for New Jersey Man in Deadly Stabbing

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

What to Know

  • Authorities were conducting an “extensive search” for a man who was charged with stabbing and beating another man to death in southern New Jersey.
  • Authorities believe Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, killed Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill on Dec. 23. Family members told police Bottino was known to hunt in the area.
  • A medical examiner determined Bottino had died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

Authorities were conducting an “extensive search” for a man who was charged with stabbing and beating another man to death in southern New Jersey.

Authorities believe Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, killed Joseph Bottino, 54, of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill on Dec. 23. Family members told police Bottino was known to hunt in the area.

A medical examiner determined Bottino had died of multiple stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

News

georgia 22 mins ago

U.S. Soldier Allegedly Conspired to Plot Attacks on 9/11 Memorial, Sources Say

COVID-19 6 hours ago

‘This Is Crazy:' NYC Pacing to Run Out of Vaccine Friday, Will Start Closing Sites Without Fed Boost

When detectives went to speak to Massey, his relatives reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23.

“We have also received dozens of tips on possible sightings and whereabouts of Massey and are following up and taking each and every one very seriously,” said acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer. “We have detectives working at all hours on this case and we will continue to do so until Massey is located,” Mayer said.

Massey was formally charged with homicide on Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Gloucester TownshipNew Jerseypolicestabbingbeating
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us