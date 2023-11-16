Manhattan youth flag football coach allegedly paid kids to send nude photos: DA

A man who coached youth flag football in Manhattan was arrested on a slew of sex-related charges after giving gifts and paying hundreds of dollars to children in exchange for nude photos and content, according to the district attorney.

Benvontay Fogler solicited the illicit content from at least four kids he worked with as a coach and camp counselor between June 1 and Oct. 29 of this year, DA Alvin Bragg said Thursday. In one specific case, the 27-year-old Fogler allegedly paid a child about $1,600 for sexual explicit images.

Prosecutors said the youngest victim was 12 years old, while the oldest was 15. Fogler allegedly used Snapchat to get the photos and videos, and used Cashapp to send the children money in return.

“This flag football coach used his access to children to gain their trust and paid them to send him explicit images and videos,” said District Attorney Bragg. “While this case began with an initial report, more survivors came forward with similar accounts. We urge concerned parents and caregivers whose children may have had contact with this individual to call our Special Victims Division."

Attorney information for Fogler was not immediately clear. Fogler, who faces charges child sex charges as well as endangering the welfare of a child, was released on bail.