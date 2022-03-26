Manhattan Shove Suspect Freed as Mourners Prepare to Say Goodbye to Voice Coach

The woman accused of shoving a vocal coach on a New York City street, leading to her death, posted $500,000 cash bail and was released from jail Friday, a day before mourners were set to gather for the 87-year-old victim's funeral.

Family and friends will say their final farewell Saturday to Barbara Gustern, the beloved singing coach who was shoved from behind on a Manhattan sidewalk on March 10.

The 87-year-old was just steps away from her home, around 8:30 p.m. the night of the attack, when prosecutors allege Lauren Pazienza crossed the street and cursed at her before violently shoving her to the ground. Five days later, she died.

Gustern's funeral will be held at Holy Apostles Church in Chelsea at 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a livestream for those who cannot attend, and inside there will be love, laughter and song — because that's what relatives all said what made up Gustern's spirit.

Gustern suffered traumatic brain damage from which she would not recover even if she survived, authorities and the woman's grandson, AJ Gustern, said.

Her grandson AJ Gustern, who visited her in the hospital while she was unconscious, said he was pleased with Pazienza's arrest and that it gave "a sense of closure," but stressed that in his mind, the woman is innocent until proven guilty.

"She was a force of nature. I called her a little star. Tiny ball of energy building community everywhere she went," AJ Gustern said. "To whoever did do this I’m still praying for you and the karmic wave that you’ve taken on is incredible. So God help you."

Cousins of Gustern's who came in for her funeral called her "the glue of the family, she was our queen." They said that her infectious personality is still bringing people together.

"And the people of New York keep (her spirit) alive. She has friends here, but her friends are her family too, and we feel like they're family now," said cousin Debbie Barnett.

According to The New York Times, Gustern was an acclaimed singing coach who once helped train rock singer Debbie Harry and the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical "Oklahoma!" A neighbor said that Gustern used to perform on Broadway herself, along with her late husband.

Stephen Shanaghan, who owns Manhattan restaurant and theater Pangea, called Gustern a "sharp, clever seasoned New York person." Shanaghan said that Gustern had recently performed there, and that she had hoped to premiere a new cabaret show there.

"They sing and they tell stories, it's very heartwarming. And they've done several different shows here," Shanaghan said.

Pazienza was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury Friday on manslaughter and assault charges.

She did not appear in court on Friday, but her lawyer, Arthur Aidala, showed up on her behalf. She surrendered to authorities Tuesday, Aidala by her side, after eluding police for nearly two weeks as they tried to identify the woman seen on surveillance.

Her parents posted the $500,000 cash bail to free their daughter from Rikers Island Friday.