Manhattan Doctor Indicted for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Dozens of Female Patients

What to Know Robert Hadden, formerly a doctor at Columbia University, faces federal charges that he enticed patients to travel so he could sexually abuse them

A federal indictment alleges Hadden abused dozens of women, including minors, starting in the early 1990s

Hadden previously struck a deal on state charges with Manhattan prosecutors in 2016 that let him avoid jail time

A Manhattan doctor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations that he sexually abused dozens of female patients over a period of decades.

Federal prosecutors say Robert Hadden, formerly affiliated with Columbia University, allegedly abused both minors and adults from the early 1990s through 2012.

Hadden was arrested at his New Jersey home by FBI agents Wednesday morning.

The New York Times reported in February that dozens of women have accused Hadden of sexual abuse -- among them Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Hadden struck a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors in 2016 in a separate state case; that deal forced him to surrender his license but let him avoid jail time. Manhattan DA Cy Vance has come in for withering criticism over that deal, though his office has insisted Hadden got no special treatment.

The federal indictment charges Hadden with six counts of enticement and inducement to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, specifically alleging that he induced his victims to travel to New York from other states for purposes of assaulting them.

"Hadden used his position as a medical doctor at a prominent university ... to make or attempt to make his victims believe that the sexual abuse he inflicted on them was appropriate and medically necessary," the indictment says.

Among those alleged victims, the indictment says -- a young woman Hadden knew was a minor because he had delivered her as a baby, before later becoming her gynecologist.