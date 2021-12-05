Crime and Courts

NYPD

Man Wanted in Attempted Rape of Woman in Brooklyn Apartment Lobby: NYPD

A man who tried to rape a woman is seen following the victim on a street, police say.

Police in New York City are on the hunt for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman in the lobby of an apartment building.

The 45-year-old woman was cornered in the vestibule of a building in Brighton Beach on Friday shortly before 2 a.m.

Police say her attacker "attempted to subdue her and put his hand down her pants."

The suspect reportedly dragged the woman out of the vestibule where she was able to successfully resist further harm. He then fled the area.

Video of the man's assault was caught on camera and shared by police on Saturday, along with footage of him at a deli.

The woman suffered bruising and numerous scratches.

Police ask anyone with information about the man to come forward.

