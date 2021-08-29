Man Wanted for Shoving Woman Down NYC Subway Staircase: Cops

Police are trying to locate a man accused of pushing a woman down a subway staircase at a Queens station two weeks ago.

Details of the incident were shared by police Saturday with video of the suspect hopping a subway turnstile at the Jamaica-Van Wyck station where the assault occurred.

Police say the man shoved a 31-year-old woman down the staircase just before 5 a.m. Aug. 14. She fell down the stairs and injured the right side of her body.

The man then followed her down to the station's mezzanine before opting to hop the turnstile and run out of the station, police say.

Subway surveillance images show the man wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a yellow jacket and dark-colored pants. Police believe the man could be between 25 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).