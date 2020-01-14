Man Uses MTA Posters to Make Swastika Inside Busy Manhattan Subway Station

The NYPD is looking for a man they said took MTA fliers to display a large swastika at a busy Manhattan subway station.

Surveillance video shows the man taking several service advisory papers along the platform at the 96th Street station on the Upper West Side around 6 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, police said.

He is seen on the video using tape to stick them on a wall right next to an elevator at the station, according to law enforcement, and in the shape of a swastika big enough for anyone nearby to see.

The man identity is not known, and police are hoping someone will recognize him. He appeared to be wearing a dark coat and a hat.

No arrests have yet been made. Other commuters were disturbed to find such things happening so brazenly right where they live.

“Something has incited people. Never in my life in New York, and I was born here, have I ever seen things like this,” said Nina Wolff. “And the propensity of to which its happening right now, it’s just unbelievable.”

In a statement Tuesday night, the MTA said that "Anti-Semitism in all its forms is repugnant and seeing the use of vandalized Transit property to incite hatred is appalling.”

The incident marks just one more anti-Semitic act that has occurred in and New York City over the past weeks, including at least nine acts of violence against Jewish people. That includes the deadly shootout at a Jersey City kosher market and an attack at a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah.